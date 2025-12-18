NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceGermanyInvestmentItalyNordicsPlanningPolicy & RegulationPortugalResidentialSpainUK & Ireland

European student housing shortage set to widen to 3.1m beds

18 Dec 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Continental market investment reaching record highs, finds JLL

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

People, Person, Graduation

Why student housing wants to be infrastructure

17 Dec 2025
Read
Leaf, Plant, Tree

Residential outlook 2026: "The defining characteristic may be more platform sales and new market entrants"

16 Dec 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Home Decor

Europe's operational real estate market tops €1.2tr

4 Dec 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Furniture

JP Morgan teams up for €500m German micro-living pipeline

11 Dec 2025
Read