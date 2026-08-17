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Europe's office-based workforce set to grow by 11.8 million in 10 years

17 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch, Julie Cruz

Turkey, France, Spain and Poland to add most workers, finds Docklands Research

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