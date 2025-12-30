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LogisticsContinental EuropePortugalSpainCorporateDevelopmentInvestment

Europi and Incus form Iberian logistics joint venture

30 Dec 2025 | 11:24 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Duo seeks to scale Portuguese platform

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