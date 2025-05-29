Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OccupierAlternativesOfficeUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Evans Randall bags another prelet at Midlands tech park

29 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

3M signs up on a 10-year lease

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

People, Person, Accessories

IM Properties submits 3m sq ft logistics scheme plans

19 May 2025
Read

Tenant signs for 405,000 sq ft Wolverhampton industrial scheme

19 May 2025
Read

Indurent lodges Staffordshire employment hub plans

15 May 2025
Read
Road, Architecture, Building

£135m Panattoni Park Coventry approved

24 Apr 2025
Read