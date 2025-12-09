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AlternativesDevelopmentFinancingInvestmentLeasingOfficeUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Evans Randall Investors buys 40 acre site for Mira Tech Park expansion

9 Dec 2025 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Acquisition will secure the last phase of the £500m north site masterplan of Mira Tech Park

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