Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Eversheds’ City HQ on the block for £120m

15 Jul 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Law firm will undertake rolling refurbishment of its space after regearing lease

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A Cibus: “Supermarkets are part of the social infrastructure”

8 Jul 2025
Read

Wood Mackenzie takes space at Edinburgh's Waverley Gate

7 Jul 2025
Read
Building, Urban, City

British AI firm takes City space

4 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Greycoat and JP Morgan revisit £140m City office sale

24 Jun 2025
Read