10 Sep 2025 | 08:00 | London | by Charlie Schouten
Law firm inks one of the city’s largest deals this year
Nick Walkley leaves Avison Young
Dandara markets 69 acre Edinburgh site
Moorfield and Tiger pounce on Bristol site
The “profits tax” has closed London for business: it must end
Dublin co-living gem floated for €38m sale
US investor launches £100m retail park sale
Eversheds confirms prime Leeds office deal
£29m Amazon Belfast facility hits the market
Christopher Dee hires new partner
Hanover Green recruits two equity partners
Schroders fund manager to depart
Senior agents launch logistics advisory firm
Hammerson lines up new chief executive
Nuveen lines up new buyer for £340m Can of Ham
Shah on property: private equity’s constipation looks set to continue
Greystar snaps up £170m east London build-to-rent community
AustralianSuper recruits Canadian star as new European chief
Private equity firm circles PRS REIT
Nuveen buys Stratford-upon-Avon park in out-of-town return
GIC teams up with hotels guru