Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeOccupierUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Eversheds confirms prime Leeds office deal

10 Sep 2025 | 08:00 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Law firm inks one of the city’s largest deals this year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Leeds office to become cancer care centre

9 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Sam Jamieson to lead JLL’s Leeds office agency team

2 Sep 2025
Read

JLL stalwart Jeff Pearey to retire

27 Aug 2025
Read

Is the gap between prime offices and refurbs tighter than ever?

20 Aug 2025
Read