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LeasingOfficeUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Eversheds takes 45,000 sq ft at Paradise Birmingham

3 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by May Agaran

Law firm letting at Three Chamberlain Square brings office scheme to fully let

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