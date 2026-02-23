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Evolution Investment pumps £1.1bn into Mayfair hotels

23 Feb 2026 | 07:19 | London | by May Agaran

Middle Eastern fund has appointed Nadhim Zahawi as director of the Evolution Investment Fund

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