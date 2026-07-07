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Policy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Ex-BPF trio set out plan for new trade body to increase influence

7 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Real Estate: UK urged to lead on housing and focus on what industry can do for government

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