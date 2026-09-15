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PeopleCorporateLeasingTechnologyUK & Ireland

Ex-CBRE boss Ciaran Bird joins AI startup

15 Sep 2026 | 10:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Bird takes up strategic adviser role at LightWork AI

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