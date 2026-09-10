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Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm

10 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Samantha Hadland exits institutional asset manager to form specialist aviation and industrial real estate practice AIRE

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