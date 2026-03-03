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LogisticsCorporatePeopleUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Ex-LSH logistics director launches new agency

3 Mar 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Scott Morrison has established Granton James

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