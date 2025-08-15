AlternativesInvestmentLondonTechnologyUK & Ireland
15 Aug 2025 | 07:30 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Hubber aims to establish a new institutional real estate asset class: high-powered urban charging hubs
Ex-Tesla trio bags £60m for EV charging real estate platform
