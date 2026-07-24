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OpinionUK & IrelandInvestmentPolicy & Regulation

Exploring the link between fire safety and asset devaluation

24 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Robin Holme

As cladding liability extends beyond residential assets, what could this mean for the transactional market?

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