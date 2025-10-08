Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ConferencesContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentUK & Ireland

Expo Real 2025: from surviving to stabilising

8 Oct 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Harry Young, Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl, Amy Finch, Julie Cruz

Delegates capture the mood at the Munich trade fair

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Walking, People

Mipim 2025 roundup: a market finding its feet

13 Mar 2025
Read
Bus Stop, Outdoors, City

Expo Real 2024 – is positive talk turning into real deals?

9 Oct 2024
Read

Market optimism prevails ahead of Expo

24 Sep 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

CBRE IM’s Sebastian Ehrhardt: “Investors are not missing the boat”

7 Oct 2025
Read