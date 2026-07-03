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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Extendam buys Spanish hotel portfolio stake from Eurazeo

3 Jul 2026 | 07:38 | London | by Angelo Castillo

FST Hotels totals 543 assets across three assets in Madrid and Barcelona

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