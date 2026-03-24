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OfficeLeasingScotlandUK & Ireland

EY signs for 38,000 sq ft at Edinburgh office scheme

24 Mar 2026 | 14:52 | London | by May Agaran

Baillie Gifford is subletting space at newly built 3 Haymarket Square

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