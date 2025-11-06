Green Street News - Homepage
PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsSweden

Fabege appoints chief executive

6 Nov 2025 | 14:27 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Bent Oustad to replace the retiring Stefan Dahlbo

