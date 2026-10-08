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DevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Fabrix appointed to lead on £675m London development site

8 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Developer enlisted to explore funding and development options for commercial component of site at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

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