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LeasingLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Fabrix seals 72,000 sq ft City office letting

21 Sep 2026 | 07:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Latest deal takes Bow Bells building in Cheapside to full occupancy

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