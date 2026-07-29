NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailNorth WestUK & IrelandFamily OfficeInvestment

Family office adds prime Liverpool retail pitch to basket

29 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Asset is on one of the city’s busiest shopping streets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

£70m+ prime City office in play

29 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

MCR adds Basingstoke office to portfolio

28 Oct 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale

15 Oct 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Landmark Manchester music venue primed for sale

13 Oct 2026
Read