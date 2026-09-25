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Student AccommodationDevelopmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Far East Orchard splashes £60m on London student site

25 Sep 2026 | 06:53 | London | by Alexander Peace

Site at 325 Borough High Street has planning for 444 beds

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