Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationCorporateDevelopmentFundraisingGlobalInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Far East Orchard closes £96m UK student housing fund

19 Jun 2025 | 14:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Institutional investors account for 63.5% of the fund's total capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Valor buys £55m west London industrial estate

19 Jun 2025
Read

Clarion splashes out on £115m Blackburn logistics park

19 Jun 2025
Read
Electronics, Computer, Video Gaming

KKR and Stonepeak secure £125m financing for Assura takeover

19 Jun 2025
Read

Plans in for former Merthyr Tydfil Hoover factory

19 Jun 2025
Read