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OfficeUK & IrelandWest MidlandsFinancing

Farran and Goldentree complete Birmingham trophy office purchase

5 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Canada Life provides circa £65m of financing for landmark deal

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