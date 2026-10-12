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OfficeUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Farran and Goldentree to buy £110m prime regional office

12 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

190,000 sq ft building would be joint venture’s first deal in the asset class

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