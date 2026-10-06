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RetailEast of EnglandUK & Ireland

Farran pounces on £45m debut leisure asset

6 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Listed firm selling the 185,000 sq ft scheme in Cambridge

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