Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Fashion mogul makes Manchester office play

13 Nov 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Deal struck for Noma offices

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

BNY Mellon’s £120m Manchester HQ hits the market

8 Oct 2025
Read
Building, Road, Office Building

Regional office hubs primed for £600m sale

10 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Lenrose Ventures on board for Manchester office revamp

25 Apr 2025
Read

Plans lodged for new office block at Leeds' Wellington Place

19 Feb 2025
Read