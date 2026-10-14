NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureSouth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

Fattal Hotels expands UK footprint with Bristol acquisition

14 Oct 2026 | 08:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The Bristol Hotel in Prince Street changes hands

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Pool, Water, Swimming Pool

€180m Italian hotel portfolio hits the market

8 Oct 2026
Read

LRO Hospitality acquires Edinburgh hotel

5 Oct 2026
Read
Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Leonardo Hotels makes senior development appointments

5 Oct 2026
Read
City, Town, Urban

Essendi to put €650m+ Spanish hotel portfolio on the market

1 Oct 2026
Read