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Hotels & LeisureCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyNetherlandsUK & Ireland

Fattal tables £930m approach for PPHE Hotel Group

28 May 2026 | 08:07 | London | by May Agaran

PPHE hotel portfolio is valued at around £2.2bn

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