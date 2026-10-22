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LeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastOffice

FCA prelets 36,000 sq ft at 2 Wellington Place in Leeds

22 Oct 2026 | 15:35 | London | by May Agaran

Regulator to take top two floors of the 119,000 sq ft scheme

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