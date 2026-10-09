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InvestmentFund managerPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

FCA tightens rules on property funds to curb market stress

9 Oct 2026 | 07:39 | London | by May Agaran

Proposed 90-day notice period aims to reduce fund suspensions and improve transparency for investors

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