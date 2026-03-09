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OfficeFinancingInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

FEC offloads £18m London office to Hong Kong investor 

9 Mar 2026 | 08:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm also extended a £38m term loan to Calvin Choi-led AMTD IDEA Group

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