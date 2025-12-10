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FundraisingDevelopmentInvestmentLogisticsLondonUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Feldberg and Henry Boot raise £156m for Origin platform

10 Dec 2025 | 07:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Origin is a mid-box industrial and logistics venture launched in December 2024

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