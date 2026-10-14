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FundraisingContinental EuropeGermanyLondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestment

Feldberg Capital eyes £200m central London office fund

14 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

Frankfurt-based investment manager in early stages of raising capital

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