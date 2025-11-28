Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Life sciencesAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestmentOfficeRegeneration

Feldberg kicks off €100m Berlin life sciences campus project

28 Nov 2025 | 07:42 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Former Osram Courtyards site to be converted

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Office Building, Building, City

Brockton set to sign Cambridge's largest lab deal of 2025

20 Nov 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

What makes a successful science and tech cluster?

20 Nov 2025
Read

US biopharma firm takes 115,000 sq ft in London and Cambridge

18 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Road

Tishman JV life sciences fund raises €371m at first close

17 Nov 2025
Read