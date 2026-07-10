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Data centresContinental EuropeSpainAlternativesDevelopmentInvestment

Ferrovial to develop €1bn Madrid data centre campus

10 Jul 2026 | 11:16 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm has invested €500m in the project's first phase

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