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RetailInvestmentUK & Ireland

Festive frenzy: £900m splurged on shopping centres in end-of-year rush

16 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Rising investor confidence could result in flurry of sites being brought to the market in 2026

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