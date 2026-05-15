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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeESGFranceInvestmentNetherlandsUK & Ireland

Fidelity acquires logistics assets for €710m climate fund

15 May 2026 | 12:13 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Five sites total 163,212 sq m across the UK, Netherlands and France

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