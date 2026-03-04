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LogisticsLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

Fieldstone lets 140,000 sq ft Merseyside warehouse

4 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Power supply specialist AVK signs for space

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