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ResidentialFund managerFundraisingSingle-family rentalUK & Ireland

Fiera aims to build £1bn single-family portfolio with new fund

5 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Fund manager teams up with Packaged Living for single-family fund

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