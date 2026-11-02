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ResidentialUK & IrelandFundraising

Fiera and Packaged Living raise £70m from Homes England for single-family vehicle

2 Nov 2026 | 07:40 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

FRESH now has investment capacity of up to £200m

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