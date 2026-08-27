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PeopleCorporateFund managerFundraisingResidentialSingle-family rentalUK & Ireland

Fiera and Packaged Living tap former LGPS Central boss for £1bn housing strategy

27 Aug 2026 | 12:08 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Mike Weston appointed to advise on newly launched single-family rental vehicle

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