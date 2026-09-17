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LogisticsSouth EastUK & Ireland

Fiera and Wrenbridge land £77m sale of Heathrow logistics scheme

17 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Deal is first disposal from the Fiera Real Estate Logistics Development Fund

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