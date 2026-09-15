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RetailInvestmentUK & IrelandWalesWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Fiera launches £62m B&Q portfolio sale

15 Sep 2026 | 15:23 | London | by May Agaran

Xprop to oversee the disposal process

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