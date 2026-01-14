NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeSpainLogisticsDevelopment

Fiera provides €14m loan for Valencia logistics scheme

14 Jan 2026 | 06:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo

L’Alter Business Park is being developed by Chancerygate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Fiera strikes up industrial joint venture with pension fund giant   

7 Jan 2026
Read
Formal Wear, Accessories, Tie

Q+A: Fiera – "We want to access Spain's real estate equity market with Packaged Living"

1 Dec 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Wrenbridge and Fiera secure planning for £30m development

11 Nov 2025
Read

Fiera lends £36m for Birmingham logistics development

24 Sep 2025
Read