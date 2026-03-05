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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingInvestmentLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Fifth State wins planning for 1,000 London homes

5 Mar 2026 | 12:40 | London | by May Agaran

Isle of Dogs scheme will include 843 co-living homes

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