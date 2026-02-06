Final phase of Romford gasworks redevelopment hits market

DevelopmentInvestmentLogisticsLondonRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland
6 Feb 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland
National Grid instructs BNP Paribas RE to sell the 4.6 acre Crow Lane site
DFI adds 200 homes to co-living portfolio
Avison Young slashes debt with recapitalisation
£45m pair of student projects fall into administration
Why mid-market build-to-rent should be on every investor’s shopping list
Industrial veteran joins growing Yorkshire agency
Lysara secures new agreements for former NCP car parks
Origin JV signs further 400,000 sq ft of lettings
Knight Frank land partner launches new business
Poundland owner mulls sale one year after acquisition
Dreaming big: why Chancerygate acquisition could be just the beginning
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
$8bn US hotels giant eyes £300m+ Rosewood for London debut
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
Pontegadea discreetly lands £150m BTR debut as UK portfolio hits £2.65bn
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Aviva Investors submits plans for Blackstone’s London HQ
Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor
Oval completes £90m Mayfair office deal