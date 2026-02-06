NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

DevelopmentInvestmentLogisticsLondonRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Final phase of Romford gasworks redevelopment hits market

6 Feb 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

National Grid instructs BNP Paribas RE to sell the 4.6 acre Crow Lane site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Metropolis

Europa offloads Hounslow build-to-rent scheme to prolific investor

5 Feb 2026
Read

Plans submitted for 900,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office

5 Feb 2026
Read

Barwood JV clinches £13m double logistics acquisition

5 Feb 2026
Read
City, Urban, Road

British Land identifies asset sale from Norton Folgate

5 Feb 2026
Read