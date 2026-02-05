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FinancingContinental EuropeFranceOfficeRetail

Finance lined up for €700m Paris office development

5 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Chris Borland

French lender to provide acquisition finance and capex facility for high-profile project

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