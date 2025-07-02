Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsOfficeSustainability

Finnish firm Antilooppi secures €520m loan extension

2 Jul 2025 | 14:35 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Nordea, OP, SEB and Danske Bank remain as lenders

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Path

Atrium Ljungberg inks €77m NIB loan

23 Jun 2025
Read

Blackstone provides €305m refi for Oslo portfolio

23 Apr 2025
Read

Nordic flex office giant secures €720m refinancing

13 Jun 2024
Read
Road, City, Architecture

Antilooppi clinches €568m refinancing for Helsinki portfolio

8 May 2023
Read